Council shouts on noise measures

LIMERICK Council is to write to the Department of Transport to develop a national policy on guidance on how to address excessive noise from motorways.
It comes following the passing of a notice of motion, by Cllr Elena Secas, at the metropolitan meeting.
She also wants council to write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to clarify the funding which is place to address mitigation where locals are exposed.
“We have been talking for a few years about road noise from the motorway, specifically from the M7, and the adverse impact it has on residents’ health and wellbeing. Given the current housing needs and shortage, and the new developments that will happen to tackle this shortage, it is crucial to have national planning guidance on transportation noise for new residential developments within existing built-up urban areas, towns and cities,” said the councillor.
