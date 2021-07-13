Emergency services attend single vehicle crash in Limerick 

Crash in Cathedral Place this Tuesday
LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service were called to a single vehicle crash in the city this Tuesday afternoon.
It occurred around 4.30pm in Cathedral Place. It is understood that the driver lost control of the vehicle and mounted a traffic island.
No injuries were sustained by the male driver.
Traffic delays were reported as the incident was dealt with.
