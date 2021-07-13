Call for railings to tackle anti-social behaviour at Limerick skate park

A BID is to be made to erect large railings and have fixed opening hours at a skate park.

Councillor Azad Talukder has lodged a notice of motion – expected to be heard at next Monday’s metropolitan meeting – in the wake of a spate of anti-social behaviour and drug-taking at the Mount Kennett Skate Park.

“Residents have come to me and begged me to stop it going on. It shouldn’t happen. Nobody looks after it – people can come 24-hours a day and do whatever they want. That shouldn’t happen in any council park,” said Cllr Talukder, who lives in the Steamboat Quay apartments, adjacent to the park.

He wants the skate park to have regular opening and closing times – and with the railings in place, to be locked up at night.

“If you compare it to any park in the city, these have opening and closing times. If the park was not near city centre apartments, council would stop it straight away. I sometimes feel council is not even aware of these residents. These are working class people, they go to work, they need peaceful sleep. There is so little respect for them. But they should be treated equally. People should not be allowed use drugs and play music just metres away from these homes,” he said.