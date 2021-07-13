Call for railings to tackle anti-social behaviour at Limerick skate park

Call for railings to tackle anti-social behaviour at Limerick skate park

Residents have complained about issues at the Mount Kennett skate park

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A BID is to be made to erect large railings and have fixed opening hours at a skate park.

Councillor Azad Talukder has lodged a notice of motion – expected to be heard at next Monday’s metropolitan meeting – in the wake of a spate of anti-social behaviour and drug-taking at the Mount Kennett Skate Park.

“Residents have come to me and begged me to stop it going on. It shouldn’t happen. Nobody looks after it – people can come 24-hours a day and do whatever they want. That shouldn’t happen in any council park,” said Cllr Talukder, who lives in the Steamboat Quay apartments, adjacent to the park.

He wants the skate park to have regular opening and closing times – and with the railings in place, to be locked up at night.

“If you compare it to any park in the city, these have opening and closing times. If the park was not near city centre apartments, council would stop it straight away. I sometimes feel council is not even aware of these residents. These are working class people, they go to work, they need peaceful sleep. There is so little respect for them. But they should be treated equally. People should not be allowed use drugs and play music just metres away from these homes,” he said.

Council begins process to compulsorily acquire derelict properties across Limerick

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie