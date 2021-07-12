BREAKING: Latest case numbers revealed as Ireland nears 500 days since first case of Covid

A TOTAL of 600* new cases of Covid-19 are being reported in Ireland this Monday afternoon.
The Department of Health published the figure as of midnight, Sunday, July 11 - slightly up on the 576 cases for the previous day.
There are 16 people with Covid-19 in ICU out of a total of 64 who are in hospital with the virus - an increase of six on Sunday.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: "Tomorrow marks 500 days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ireland. We have come a long way together on this difficult journey and sacrificed much in our collective effort to limit the transmission of this disease."
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
