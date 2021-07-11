BREAKING: Latest Covid-19 case numbers revealed

A TOTAL of 576* new cases of Covid-19 are being reported in Ireland this Sunday afternoon.
The Department of Health published the figure as of midnight, Saturday, July 10 - slightly down on the 581 cases for the previous day.
There are 16 people with Covid-19 in ICU out of a total of 58 who are in hospital with the virus - an increase of six on Saturday.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
