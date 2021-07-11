Warning: Giant jellyfish spotted in Limerick

BATHERS have been warned of a sighting of a lion's mane jellyfish in Glin by Limerick City and County Council.

It is also known as the giant jellyfish as it is one of the largest known species of the marine animal.

The council took to Twitter to warn the public.

⚠️Bathers to be advised of Lion's Mane Jellyfish spotted in Glin. pic.twitter.com/gzUrEFuCnC — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) July 9, 2021

According to the HSE, the lion’s mane is "the most serious jellyfish in Irish waters".

"All jellyfish possess stinging cells, 'stingers', on their tentacles. Brushing against tentacles can cause the release of these stingers which contain venom (poison). Depending on the type of jellyfish, the stingers may not be sharp enough and long enough to pierce the skin and the skin forms a natural barrier to most stings. More delicate areas, such as the eyes and lips, might be more easily pierced.

"However, the lion’s mane stinging cells are much sharper and can pierce skin easily resulting in a painful sting. Jellyfish stings in Ireland are not usually life threatening and just require basic first aid and simple pain relief," say the HSE.

A sting from a lion’s mane can cause nausea, sweating, cramps, headaches and other symptoms.