Limerick Weather - Sunday, July 11, 2021

THERE will be scattered showers today with some bright or sunny spells developing through the day. Light variable breezes and highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.
Tonight will see clear spells and well scattered showers. Some mist or shallow fog patches too. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees Celsius, in light variable mainly northwesterly breezes.
