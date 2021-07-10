Latest number of Covid-19 cases nationally are revealed

A TOTAL of 581* new cases of Covid-19 are being reported in Ireland this Saturday evening.
As of midnight, Friday, the Department of Health are reporting 581* confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
There are 16 people with the condition in ICU out of a total of 52 who are in hospital with the virus.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
