Mayor extends best wishes to Limerick athletes ahead of Olympics

THE mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, has extended his best wishes to the Limerick athletes who have been selected to represent Team Ireland at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Speaking after the announcement, Mayor Butler congratulated Sarah Lavin, Lisnagry, who will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles; Greg O’Shea, Corbally, who will compete as a member of the Ireland Rugby 7s team; Róisín Upton, Raheen, selected on the Irish Women’s Hockey Team and Carolyn Hayes, Newcastle West, who will compete in the individual women’s triathlon event.

“Sarah, Greg, Róisín and Carolyn are superb ambassadors for their communities, their clubs, Limerick and Ireland - we are all so proud of you, our local Olympians,” Mayor Butler said.

“Your years of training and dedication is now being rewarded and I know you will inspire the next generation of athletes in Limerick to fulfil their dreams of taking part in sport at the highest level. I want to wish you all the very best of luck at the Games in Tokyo, we will all be cheering you on at home in Limerick. We will all be thinking of you as you make final preparations over the next few weeks and safe travels to Tokyo.”

The mayor added that he looks forward to honouring the achievements of Sarah, Greg, Róisín and Carolyn at a later date.