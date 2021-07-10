Size and scale of new wall at Limerick graveyard revealed

THE new boundary wall along the southern end of Mount St Oliver cemetery will measure 268 metres, and will rise just over three metres above ground.

That’s according to council senior architect Seamus Hanrahan who provided a written answer to metropolitan district leader Catherine Slattery at this month’s meeting., who said the full public planning application is due to be advertised by July 19 next.

“Setting out of the wall is being finalised taking account of bus priority measures for the Kilmallock Road,” he added.

Concern had previously been raised about horses accessing the site from Old Cork Road.

An environmental impact assessment was set to be completed by the end of last month.

Cllr Slattery said: “Myself and the residents of the Old Cork Road are delighted that finally there is a move on the wall for Mount St Oliver graveyard. I have been advised by the Council that the part eight will be advertised in local media on July 19, 2021, and if residents want to make submissions they can.”

The district leader added: “The wall is very welcome in the area as Mount St Oliver is the only graveyard in Limerick without a boundary wall and of course it will add to the Old Cork Road too, as at the moment there is only overgrown bushes. I am delighted that my project for the wall was approved by the Council and I’m looking forward to seeing the finished result.”