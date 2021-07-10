Limerick Council agrees to sell land it owns in Tipperary!

Limerick Council disposes of land it owned in Tipperary

The land is located just off the M7 motorway

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has agreed the sale of a small patch of land it owns – in county Tipperary.

During the construction of the Limerick-Nenagh dual carriageway, now the M7 motorway, the then Limerick County Council was designated as the lead authority for the project.

This meant it had the responsibility of acquiring lands deemed necessary to facilitate construction of the road.

One of the pieces of land it acquired is located near the Parochial House at Rossfinch, Ballinahinch just outside Newport in County Tipperary.

Eleven years after the opening of the motorway, the small parcel of land, measuring just 0.024 hectares is no longer required.

Limerick City and County Council received a request, earlier this year, from an adjoining landowner who sought to acquire the land.

A briefing document was put before this month’s meeting of the local authority and members granted the request to dispose of the land at no cost on condition the purchaser covers the council’s "reasonable legal fees" for the transfer.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie