Limerick Council agrees to sell land it owns in Tipperary!

LIMERICK City and County Council has agreed the sale of a small patch of land it owns – in county Tipperary.

During the construction of the Limerick-Nenagh dual carriageway, now the M7 motorway, the then Limerick County Council was designated as the lead authority for the project.

This meant it had the responsibility of acquiring lands deemed necessary to facilitate construction of the road.

One of the pieces of land it acquired is located near the Parochial House at Rossfinch, Ballinahinch just outside Newport in County Tipperary.

Eleven years after the opening of the motorway, the small parcel of land, measuring just 0.024 hectares is no longer required.

Limerick City and County Council received a request, earlier this year, from an adjoining landowner who sought to acquire the land.

A briefing document was put before this month’s meeting of the local authority and members granted the request to dispose of the land at no cost on condition the purchaser covers the council’s "reasonable legal fees" for the transfer.