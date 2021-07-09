Site redevelopment 'could reunite up to 80m of ancient Limerick walls'

Site redevelopment 'could reunite up to 80m of ancient Limerick walls'

Cllr John Costelloe and local activist Fionan Coughlan pictured at the site of the medieval find

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE redevelopment of a site for housing could see up to 80 metres of Limerick’s ancient city walls reunited, a council official has said.

Director of service Caroline Curley revealed works of a site at St Anne’s Court on the junction of the Island Road and Athlunkard Street “has the potential to re-unite over 80m of the early 13th century defences.”

She confirmed this came from a detailed archeological examination by council.

“The assessment recommended advance archeological test trenching and a final design that would bring the line of the wall back into the public realm with the layout reflecting its location,” she wrote in answer to Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe, who sought assurances that the discovery will be protected as the land is developed for housing.

Ms Curley wrote: “The Limerick City and County Council team working on the feasibility [study] for affordable and social homes on the site will now use the detailed archeological investigation to inform and dictate the character, sense of place and nature of the planned residential development possible in the area. The exact location of the wall will inform the design process and there is tremendous potential for any future development to highlight and re-establish the line of the wall and the location of the gate in the public realm.”

