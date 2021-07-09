Group links Limerick to Algeria

A NEW group linking Limerick to Algeria will be officially launched tomorrow in the Milk Market.

Some 134 post-graduate students from the African nation, but studying at the University of Limerick (UL) have set up the friendship group.

At the launch, there will be some musical contributions from the Algerian students, while speeches will come from Mayor Daniel Butler and UL president Prof Kerstin Mey.

The idea for the friendship group came from Prof Gisela Holfter, director of UL’s centre for Irish-German Studies.

She has been at UL for more than 25 years and is co-supervising five of the Algerian PhD students.

“I have studied and worked in several countries before coming to Ireland and know how crucial it is to make contacts in your new environment and to feel welcome. Our Algerian PhD students are a wonderful group and it is an absolute pleasure working with them. Also, this scheme can act as a blueprint for further activities with international postgraduate students as well as ensuring community engagement and really contributing to long-lasting friendships and links between Limerick and Algeria,” she said.

Anyone interested in joining the group please contact Gisela Holfter at Gisela.Holfter@ul.ie or telephone 061-202395

Alternatively, email Andrea La Touche at PostGradPresident@ul.ie, or telephone 086-0662206.