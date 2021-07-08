BREAKING: Number of new cases of Covid-19 nationally are revealed

NEW figures published this Thursday evening reveal there are 534* new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The Department of Health say that as of midnight, Wednesday, July 7, "we are reporting 534* confirmed cases of Covid-19".

There are 17 people with the condition receiving treatment in ICU out of a total of 58 who are in hospital with Covid-19.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan said: “Covid-19 is still circulating in our community and as we come into the weekend, it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to the public health advice to stop the spread of the disease.

"If you are not yet fully vaccinated and you plan to socialise, please do so safely and meet outdoors. Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance.

"If you develop symptoms of Covid-19 over the weekend, make sure to arrange a test as soon as possible and don’t put it off until Monday to contact your GP or attend a testing centre."