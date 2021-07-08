BREAKING: Number of new Covid-19 cases in Limerick revealed

A TOTAL of 31 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Limerick, new figures show.
Provisional figures collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West show there were 31 new cases of the virus across the city and county for the 24-hour period up to midnight on Wednesday with 5 new cases in Clare and <5 in North Tipperary.
The incidence rate now stands at approximately 173/100,000.
There were 26 new cases reported for Limerick on Wednesday compared to 31 on Monday, 25 on Sunday, 32 on Saturday and 13 last Friday.
