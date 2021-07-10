Mystery surrounds sticky substance that fell from the sky into Limerick pensioner's back garden

Mystery surrounds sticky substance that fell from the sky into Limerick pensioner's back garden

Looking for answers: Mike Dwane points outs the oily damage done to his garden | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

NEWCASTLE West pensioner and campaigner Mike Dwane is puzzled and mystified.

When he went out to his back garden on Tuesday morning of last week, he found the leaves on his lovely specimen tree were all tacky to the touch, sticking to his fingers and leaving an oily residue.

He also noticed the pebbles at the base of the tree were darkened while ivy at the top of a nearby wall also appeared to be tacky.

Later that day, while visiting his daughter, who lives “half-a-kilometre away as the crow flies”, he noticed some trees and shrubs similarly affected.

“I would like to get to the bottom of it,” Mr Dwane said. “It is a mystery.”

But he is convinced that it is aviation fuel from an airplane that flew over Newcastle West the evening before.

“I am 100% sure,” he said. “A plan came from south to north. It was a low flying plane, a passenger plane and not a small one.”

Perhaps, he speculated, there was some emergency and the plane had to discharge some fuel. “Is that what happened?”, he mused.

“There is evidence here it happened, and it happened here in the centre of the town,” he added. “It must have come from high up.”

He is keen to find some explanation and also wonders have other people noticed any similar phenomenon, He has been in touch with LImerick City and County Council, where he was told it would be brought to the attention of the Environmental Section.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie