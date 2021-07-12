Daughter of Limerick farmer to complete charity skydive in his memory

NIALL Kennedy, a gentle, caring, kind and witty farmer from Ahane, will be remembered in a very special way by his daughter Jackie later this month on the first anniversary of his death.

Jackie, along with her partner, Evan O’Shaughnessy, is taking on the challenge of a fundraising skydive on July 17 and they will be donating the money to Headway, the organisation that provides support to people with brain injuries and their carers and families.

Jackie’s decision to choose Headway is dictated by the manner of her father’s death.

Niall, she explained, died as a result of a brain aneurysm. He had been getting pain in his neck beforehand, Jackie said but it had been put down to work and stress.

On July 17, he was watching TV from his bed when the pain got worse, he got nauseous and then collapsed with a fatal brain haemorrhage to the great shock of his wife Marian and the whole family.

Jackie described her late father as a gentle, caring, hard-working man. “He was very funny, very witty and he spoiled all of us. He loved his daughters and his grandchildren. Everybody loved him. He was well able to dance and loved the craic.” she said.

The youngest of Niall’s five daughters, Jackie said that, in doing the skydive, she was hoping to raise awareness about brain injuries and about Headway. “It is a great charity,” she said.

Their target is to raise €2,000 and already over €1,200 has been raised. “People are very supportive and we are very grateful to everybody who has helped us,” Jackie said.

She admits to being nervous about the skydive which will take place in County Offaly, and is counting on having a professional at her back during the challenge.

If you would like to support Jackie and Evan you can donate here.