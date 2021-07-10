Lego craze builds support for well-loved Limerick charity

Children’s Grief Centre ambassador Olive Foley preparing to walk on Lego

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A NEW craze is sweeping the internet –  and it’s all in a good cause.

People are being asked to walk on Lego, with a donation then being made to the Children’s Grief Centre, which provides a listening ear to youngsters experiencing loss.

A number of people have already set out the colourful blocks along their living room and traversed barefoot across – with a donation then being made to the South Circular Road-based charity.

One of those taking part was Mayor Daniel Butler, a long-time supporter of the well-loved charity.

He said: “Lego is used in the therapeutic setting as well, but it also symbolises resilience, strength and creativity. The tools young people need to progress. We all know the pain of walking on a piece of Lego barefoot, so we turned it into something to raise awareness and funding. It’s fun, it’s engaging, and we want to see it grow and grow.”

A number of others have taken part most notably Olive Foley, a charity ambassador and the widow of Munster legend Anthony Foley, who died in 2016.

Mayor Butler said the charity is hugely vital.

“In my own work, I know early intervention is key in preventing long-term impact of traumatic events in terms of suffering loss or separation. It can turn a young person's life around, help them live a healthy life and not have to suffer the complete impact of loss,” he said.

For more information and to donate to the Children’s Grief Centre, please call 061-224627.

