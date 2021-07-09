Letter to the Editor: GAA - well thank you very much!

Letter to the Editor! GAA - well thank you very much!

The Munster SHC semi-final between Limerick and Cork was broadcast on Sky Sports | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Pat Bowen

Now in my eighties, after 67 years involved in the GAA - as a player, a coach, a referee, a loyal supporter and in club administration - I loved it all.

I was a young boy when I saw Dermot Kelly's famous team beat Dan McEnerney's team (Clare) at the Gaelic Grounds. Memories, memories, memories.

I was very much looking forward to Cork v Limerick in Thurles. I would have loved to have been there but I couldn't. I would have loved to have seen it on telly but I couldn't. I do not have Sky Sports. GAA - thank you very much!

My lovely friend, now in his nineties and a great GAA man - he is in a nursing home - couldn't see it either.

But I hope that the present GAA officials will be better respected in their old age than we are now in our old age.

Hard to forgive you - don't say I should try.

Pat Bowen
Ballingarry

________________________

