Letter to the Editor: GAA - well thank you very much!

The Munster SHC semi-final between Limerick and Cork was broadcast on Sky Sports | PICTURE: Sportsfile
Now in my eighties, after 67 years involved in the GAA - as a player, a coach, a referee, a loyal supporter and in club administration - I loved it all.
I was a young boy when I saw Dermot Kelly's famous team beat Dan McEnerney's team (Clare) at the Gaelic Grounds. Memories, memories, memories.
I was very much looking forward to Cork v Limerick in Thurles. I would have loved to have been there but I couldn't. I would have loved to have seen it on telly but I couldn't. I do not have Sky Sports. GAA - thank you very much!
My lovely friend, now in his nineties and a great GAA man - he is in a nursing home - couldn't see it either.
But I hope that the present GAA officials will be better respected in their old age than we are now in our old age.
Hard to forgive you - don't say I should try.
Pat Bowen
Ballingarry
________________________
To submit your letter via e-mail (preferred), please send it to: letters@limerickleader.ie.
Alternatively, please send it to: Letters to the Editor, Limerick Leader, 29 Glentworth Street, Limerick.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.