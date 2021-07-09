Limerick Weather - Friday, July 9, 2021

TODAY will start mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Occasional sunny spells will develop, however, some heavy or thundery showers will develop by late afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 18 degrees, coolest in the southwest, in light to moderate, southerly or variable breezes.
Showers will become isolated as the night progresses leaving long dry spells with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light variable breezes with mist and fog patches forming mostly in the south and west, becoming dense in places.
