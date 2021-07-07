Suicide verdicts recorded at first inquests to be heard in Limerick in 2021

***Reader discretion is advised***

THE days of brushing suicide aside are gone, said the Limerick coroner, as he recorded three verdicts of suicide in one day.

John McNamara was speaking in Kilmallock Court at the first inquests to be heard in the county in 2021.

In one of the three cases, a city-based garda gave evidence that he received a missing person report from a man's family during 2020. The family said that they hadn’t seen him in a couple of days which was “very unusual behaviour” by the male, aged in his mid-twenties.

The garda said the family contacted his friends and visited his home but there was no sign of him. The garda said he entered the property and found the man in the garden.

The pathologist, Dr Gabor Laskai, said the male died from asphyxiation.

“There were no drugs or alcohol in his system,” said Dr Laskai.

The deceased’s mother said the last time she saw him was a couple of days earlier when she dropped him home.

“He was in good form. It was totally out of the blue,” said the mother.

Mr McNamara said: “It is very hard to wrap your head around it. We see in many cases that there is a history of depression or mental illness but there is no rational explanation – there was no alcohol or drugs in his system. He didn’t leave a note.”

The mother said there must have been some planning.

“There must have been something just not right. He had a good job, a house - the only thing he didn’t have was a girlfriend. He had girlfriends in the past. I said to him about people using Tinder and he said, ‘No, I’m grand’. It was completely out of character,” said the mother.

Mr McNamara said: “I have to record a verdict. The pathologist said the cause of death was from asphyxiation. If it looks like suicide and if it has all the hallmarks of it then we should call it suicide. The days of brushing it aside are gone.” He added that it was not fair on the male victim if it is not acknowledged.

Addressing the deceased’s mother, Mr McNamara said it was a terrible tragedy for her and her family and expressed his condolences. Inspector Pat Brennan extended his sympathies on behalf of An Garda Siochana. The mother thanked them.

The second death by suicide also occurred last year. Again, the life lost was that of a man. A family member’s deposition read into the court by Insp Pat Brennan outlined that they called the gardai after they saw a note on the front door of the man's house. He was aged in his early-60s. The note said that he had gone to be with a late family member and said to contact gardai.

“He was his normal self. We accept it was suicide,” read the deposition.

A garda gave evidence of finding the deceased and he was “satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances”.

Dr Laskai said the post mortem showed the man died from suffocation and there was no alcohol or drugs in his system.

Mr McNamara recorded a verdict of suicide and expressed his condolences to the family, as did Insp Brennan.

A family member said the gardai had been “exemplary” in their dealings with the family.

“We have made a significant donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund as our way of saying thanks,” he said.

Mr McNamara said gardai have a very tough job and sometimes this is not recognised.

“They go into scenes like that. I am sure it is appreciated by the gardai,” said Mr McNamara.

“Absolutely. It is very nice,” said the garda who attended the scene.

The third suicide recorded of a male, aged in his early-fifties, took place in the county last year.

The investigating garda said he found the male in the garage. The deceased’s wife said she and her children went out shopping that morning and when they returned the front door was locked.

The inquest heard that the man had suffered from depression but there was no medication in his system.

Mr McNamara and Insp Brennan expressed their condolences to his family.

______________

If you have been affected by the preceeding story, contact any of the following organisations

Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Console: 1800 247 247

Aware: 1890 303 302

Pieta: 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie