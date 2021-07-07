Pride flag burnt in Limerick is not 'just' a flag - festival chairperson

WHEN people ask, "Why do we still need Pride?" this is why we still need pride, said Lisa Daly, chairperson of Limerick Pride.

Lisa was responding to the burning of a Pride flag in Merchant's Quay in the city on Monday afternoon. It was discovered by Sean McIlfatrick who made a complain to the guards. Gardai are treating it as an incident of criminal damage by fire.

Lisa said we will need Pride as long as "hatred of LGBTQAI people exists".

"Pride is not just a celebration but a human rights movement, as we were marching not just for people in Ireland, but for people all around the world who do not have the rights that we do in Ireland.

"Even though we have made great progress here in Ireland there is still so much more to do, this is just another example of that and as a proud Limerick person I am disappointed to see this happening in our beautiful city."

Limerick Pride wants to highlight human rights for all, in particular for the rights of LGBTQAI individuals who continue to be persecuted in some countries throughout the world for their beliefs and sexual orientation, said Lisa.

"This is about equal human rights for everybody as we are a global LGBTQAI family. So many believe Pride is not needed or that we have equality since the marriage referendum, this is incorrect, we as a community are not equal which is why this year’s Limerick pride hashtag is #stillnotequal to highlight this.

"This is not a piece of fabric, this is not 'just' a flag, this is much more significant."

The chairperson and director of the Limerick Pride festival said the pride flag is a symbol of hope; a symbol of resilience and a symbol of acceptance.

"That Pride flag flying at City Hall means that some struggling teenager might feel a slight bit accepted. That flag flying on the bridges may make someone who has been rejected for who they are feel safe and seen. That piece of fabric stands in the face of every box, kick, and punch any childhood-self took.

"The Pride flag is a symbol of love, acceptance, and hope. I believe education in schools and at home are particularly important in regarding what Pride is and what the pride flag represents. What people like this should realise by now is the LGBTQI+ community are very resilient and will continue regardless."

Lisa concluded the statement to the Limerick Leader by saying, "On behalf of the committee and I, we would like to wish everyone a happy Limerick Pride 2021 and to remember the fight for full acceptance and equality will continue regardless".