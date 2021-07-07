No need to postpone children's Communions and Confirmations - Limerick TD

A LIMERICK TD has claimed it is not the advice of NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) to prohibit children’s sacraments.

Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies were due to take place across the county in the next couple of weeks, but now have had to be put on hold indefinitely, most likely until September at the earliest, said Deputy Richard O'Donoghue.

"It is clear that the decision to ban these planned religious sacraments, such as first Holy Communion and Confirmations for the foreseeable future, has been taken by the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Government, and was not recommended by NPHET,” insisted Deputy O’Donoghue.

He said this decision was "political and taken, despite assurances from State officials that places of worship are safe".

"The callous decision was disgracefully taken without any consultation with religious authorities, teachers or parents. I feel sorry for the likes of Bishop Brendan Leahy who had to become the bearer of such unnecessary bad news over the last few days.

"This decision, taken without any public health request, speaks volumes of the Government’s deeply rooted agenda against the Catholic Church, and other religions.

“It is a real hammer blow to parents and children, who have been waiting, preparing and excited about the prospect of celebrating the various ceremonies," said Deputy O'Donoghue.

He said families have been waiting for over a year to celebrate these sacraments.

"Now, their plans have been shattered by a Government far removed from the realities being faced by ordinary people.

“Parents are righty furious with this unnecessary call. I have heard from parents and Parish Priests across Limerick who feel utterly let down by the Government on this issue, as events had been planned in anticipation of previous commitments given," said Deputy O'Donoghue.

He warned that the "ongoing uncertainty, lack of clarity and spin is having a dangerous impact on youth mental health".

"Their continuous attack on religious freedoms is the most draconian in the Western World and is systematically appalling," he concluded.