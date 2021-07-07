No need to postpone children's Communions and Confirmations - Limerick TD

Not need to postpone children's Communions and Confirmations - Limerick TD

Many children have been left disappointed by the cancellations

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK TD has claimed it is not the advice of NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) to prohibit children’s sacraments. 

Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies were due to take place across the county in the next couple of weeks, but now have had to be put on hold indefinitely, most likely until September at the earliest, said Deputy Richard O'Donoghue.

"It is clear that the decision to ban these planned religious sacraments, such as first Holy Communion and Confirmations for the foreseeable future, has been taken by the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Government, and was not recommended by NPHET,” insisted Deputy O’Donoghue.

He said this decision was "political and taken, despite assurances from State officials that places of worship are safe".

"The callous decision was disgracefully taken without any consultation with religious authorities, teachers or parents. I feel sorry for the likes of Bishop Brendan Leahy who had to become the bearer of such unnecessary bad news over the last few days.

"This decision, taken without any public health request, speaks volumes of the Government’s deeply rooted agenda against the Catholic Church, and other religions.

“It is a real hammer blow to parents and children, who have been waiting, preparing and excited about the prospect of celebrating the various ceremonies," said Deputy O'Donoghue.

He said families have been waiting for over a year to celebrate these sacraments.

"Now, their plans have been shattered by a Government far removed from the realities being faced by ordinary people.

“Parents are righty furious with this unnecessary call. I have heard from parents and Parish Priests across Limerick who feel utterly let down by the Government on this issue, as events had been planned in anticipation of previous commitments given," said Deputy O'Donoghue.

He warned that the "ongoing uncertainty, lack of clarity and spin is having a dangerous impact on youth mental health".

"Their continuous attack on religious freedoms is the most draconian in the Western World and is systematically appalling," he concluded.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie