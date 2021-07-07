Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

IT will start mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle but it will become gradually drier through the day with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will range between 17 and 21 degrees and there will be a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
A fair amount of dry weather but there will be rain or showers at times. Daytime temperatures reaching 16 to 21 degrees generally.
Clear in the east and south early tonight, but cloud will increase as Wednesday turns to Thursday. This will bring isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with light west to northwest winds.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly across the eastern half of the country and becoming isolated by evening. Some sunny spells are likely in the west and south later. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with light west to southwest or variable breezes.
