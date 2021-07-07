Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Limerick Weather: Monday July 5, 2021

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

IT will start mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle but it will become gradually drier through the day with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will range between 17 and 21 degrees and there will be a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

Full provincial forecast at https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A fair amount of dry weather but there will be rain or showers at times. Daytime temperatures reaching 16 to 21 degrees generally.

Clear in the east and south early tonight, but cloud will increase as Wednesday turns to Thursday. This will bring isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with light west to northwest winds.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly across the eastern half of the country and becoming isolated by evening. Some sunny spells are likely in the west and south later. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with light west to southwest or variable breezes.

For more Limerick weather, please visit section 749 here

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie