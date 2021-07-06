BREAKING: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick rises as daily case numbers revealed

BREAKING: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick rises as daily case numbers revealed

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Limerick over the last four days has topped the 100 mark.

Data released this teatime from Public Health Mid-West reveal that a total of 31 new confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded in Limerick yesterday.

It follows the news or 13 cases on Friday, 32 on Saturday and 25 on Saturday, bringing the combined number to 10.

On top of this, the incidence rate in Limerick rose for the first time in four weeks to 160 cases per 100,000 people.

Elsewhere in the region, there were six new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Clare and fewer than five in North Tipperary.

Nationally, the Department of Health has reported 397 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 16 people in intensive care, and 54 in hospital generally.

It described this as being a "cause for concern", and urged people to take their vaccine once it's offered.

