Limerick school re-opened in 2020 works with the community all year round

EVEN though it is the summer holidays the work continues at Glenroe Community National School as Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board have launched a new management board handbook.

Members of the local community, parents, staff and patron representatives attended a special socially-distanced launch to mark the occasion.

Pictured above at the launch were Deirdre McSweeney, management board; Carmel Fox, management board; Donncha Ó Treasaigh, Director of Schools, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board; George O Callaghan, Chief Executive, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board; Michael O’Sullivan, management board; Julie O Connor, head teacher, and Elaine Noonan, management board.

The school opened last September after an extensive period of engagement between the local working group from Glenroe/Ballyorgan Community Council, the Diocese of Limerick, Department of Education officials and Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

Speaking at the launch, George O’Callaghan, Chief Executive of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, said it is wonderful to be here a year after the re-opening of the school as Glenroe Community National School.

"I am very impressed with the progress that has been made by head teacher, Julie O’Connor, and the wonderful pupils, with the support of the highly active parent and guardian community. The handbook being launched here today will provide another source of support and guidance for the school’s management board," said Mr O'Callaghan.

He also spoke enthusiastically about the ETB’s ongoing relationship with the school.

"We are delighted to be a part of this vibrant community and to provide all the help and support we can give to the school. This is being facilitated through Donncha Ó Treasaigh, our director of schools, Shelagh Graham, our director of organisation support and development, and of course through Julie O’Connor, as head teacher," said Mr O'Callaghan.

The launch of the handbook follows the establishment of the school’s management board, involving parents and members of the local community. Its establishment ensures a strong and vibrant local involvement in education in the Glenroe/Ballyorgan community.

Donncha Ó Treasaigh, director of schools, commended the school community on the "excellent progress made throughout the year in spite of the challenges of school closures due to Covid-19."

"Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board is delighted to be patron of the ever-growing network of community national schools across Limerick and Clare," said Mr Ó Treasaigh.

Glenroe CNS is the first Community National School in Limerick and joins a growing network of community national schools throughout Ireland. The school provides a child-centred education that caters for the intellectual, physical, cultural, moral and spiritual needs of the pupils.

The staff nurture pupil development with a rich and diverse learning experience where there is a particular emphasis on languages, wellbeing, technology, arts and natural sciences. More information on the school is available on www.GlenroeCNS.ie