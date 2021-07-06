Fresh twist in plan for new mosque in Limerick

Fresh twist in plan for new mosque in Limerick

The mosque is planned for the junction of Wickham Street and Parnell Street

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE national planning appeals body is to make a decision on a plan for new Mosque in the heart of Limerick.

Dawat-e-Islami mosque, based in O’Connell Street, secured conditional planning permission from Limerick City and County Council to knock three derelict buildings in Wickham Street and construct a four-storey centre. It’s planned to be located at the junction of Wickham Street, Parnell Street, Sexton Street and Upper Gerald Griffin Street, on what’s been described by architects as a “difficult” site.

There were seven submissions on the proposal.

Now, the Wickham Street Traders Group has appealed against the permission to An Bord Pleanala, which is expected to make a decision by the end of October.

In their objection, the traders have described what is proposed as being “Overbearing and out of scale and character with our local area”.

“The proposal is not cognisant with the existing historical context, character or relevance of the streetscape. It does not take into consideration the fine urban grain, street patterns or fabric of the built form of the area,” adding it’s a “gross overdevelopment and will result in irreversible adverse effects on the amenity of the neighbours by reason or disturbance, loss of light and overshadowing.”

According to a design brief from Healy Partners Architects, the building will be “neither camouflaged nor celebratory” and will enjoy “an ambiguous presence in its urban setting.”

They add it will be a “community space for both Muslims and non-Muslims, moving away from the traditional forms of Islamic Culture.”

'Derelict' Limerick home sells for 50% more than reserve

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie