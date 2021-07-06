‘Red zone’ residents don’t want to move from Limerick estate

RESIDENTS in the so-called ‘demolition zone’ in Moyross have vowed to do all they can to stay in their homes.

Locals in Pineview Gardens have insisted they will not leave their houses, despite the land being earmarked for clearance, and replaced with new units under the regeneration project.

Attempts to buy their homes from the council under the tenant purchase scheme have been rebuffed, they say, due to the presence of those homes in the ‘red zone’.​

Laura O’Connor, who lives at 93 Pineview Gardens said: “I'm just going to stay in my house. They won't knock it down. If I have to live among rubble, I will.”

“We have lovely neighbours. We stick together, we help each other out. Our kids play together. I can nip next door if I need something, vice-versa, she will do the same. And that's it. We all grew up together here,” she told the Limerick Leader.

Put to her that she will likely be offered a new home in Moyross, she added: “I don't want a new house. My home is my home, and I've made it my home. It's my life. I've put so much into making this my home.”

Genieve Hoare added: “My house means everything, it’s a place where I’ve raised my kids.”

Alan Daly and his mother Marion who lives across the road, both want to buy their terraced properties.

“I think it's very unfair what they are doing out here. Give us the chance to buy the house, put some plan in action with the council. Councils are encouraging people all over Ireland to buy their houses, and we are struggling to get them,” he said.

He questioned the logic of knocking homes, many of which were built as recently as the 1980s and 1990s.

“They are knocking perfectly good homes up here. I'm asking council to take these homes out of the red zone. Give the people the upgrades they were promised,” Mr Daly added.

He added the fact that some houses in Pineview Gardens have already been knocked is causing damp to seep into the units left.

His mum Marian added: “We are 40 years maintaining our house and we've up-kept everything. The kids and grandkids are growing up and come over. They want to stay in the area. They've an attachment to the house.”

The Leader understands council has written to these tenants on many occasions regarding the situation.