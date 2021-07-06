Limerick Weather: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

TODAY will be mostly cloudy, with showery outbreaks of rain extending from the west to all areas in the morning, forecasts Met Eireann.
There will be further showers or longer spells of rain through the afternoon and evening, with a few drier and brighter intervals also developing.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with moderate, occasionally fresh, west to northwest winds.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.