BREAKING: Limerick's weekend Covid numbers released

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

SEVENTY new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick over the weekend.

The figures released by Public Health Mid-West show that there were 13 cases on Friday, 32 on Saturday and 25 on Sunday. 

The Department of Health has also published the number of Covid cases nationally for Sunday which total 365.

A spokesperson for the department said: "Unfortunately, the Delta variant continues to present a risk to those of us who are unvaccinated or waiting for a second dose of vaccine - we need to continue to follow the public health advice, manage your contacts, avoid crowds, wear a mask, wash your hands and most importantly get your Covid-19 vaccine when it is offered to you."

