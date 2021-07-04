Limerick City and County Council invests €21m in delivery of services in Cappamore/Kilmallock

THE total amount invested in the delivery of direct local services in the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District for the period of 2020 / 2021 was approximately €21m.

The figure was released at the AGM of the district.

The breakdown of the investment includes almost €11.5m for 2021 and over €9.5m for 2020.

At the AGM hosted in Deebert House Hotel in Kilmallock, Sean Coughlan, the council’s Deputy Chief Executive, and Director of Support Services Responsible for the Cappamore-Kilmallock district pointed out that every euro invested by the council “creates a multiplier effect of approximately 2.5”.

“For example, we pay the contractor, the contractor gets other people to work for them and then the employees go to local shops etc,” he explained.

The meeting heard that almost €3m was approved in grants over the two year period for 116 projects including Leader Programmes approvals, Environmental Awareness Grants, Community Enhancement Programme and the Covid Emergency Fund.

A total of €26,430 was approved in grants for two rounds of funding under the Covid Emergency Fund. Areas to benefit included meals on wheels for the elderly in various communities, Covid signage and sanitiser for a GAA club, the purchase of laptops to facilitate online learning, and the building of an outdoor classroom.

Over €1.1m was approved in Leader grants. A total of €945,000 went towards funding Active Travel Projects in 2021 including €700,000 on Caherconlish Footpath Improvement works; €160,000 on Kilmallock Pedestrian Facilities, and €85,000 on Kilfinane Footpath Improvement Works. Pedestrian Improvement Works at various junctions countywide were funded to the tune of €600,000.

In relation to the matter of dereliction and vacancy, the meeting heard that 388 inspections have been carried out in the last 18 months and 38 properties have been added to the Derelict Site Register bringing the total in the Cappamore - Kilmallock Municipal District to 90. Seventeen properties were put forward for compulsory acquisition.

The key capital projects over the two years listed in the area include Beary’s Cross, Reardon’s Cross; support to Murroe Community Project; Kilmallock Business Park- Upgrade Works and Expressions of Interest; Fire station in Cappamore; and O’Rourke’s Cross on the Limerick to Cork Road near Bruree.

The meeting heard that the Roads Works Programme “is the most significant spend in the council in the municipal district”.

“You can see that between 2020 and 2021 it is nearly up €2m,” Mr Coughlan explained.

Documents show that €7.6m was spent in 2020 while €9.4m was spent in 2021 resulting in a total spend of €17m over the two-year term.

Trevor McKechnie, Senior Executive Engineer explained that the surface dressing season has started and “we have 15 schemes completed to date and there are 37 in total and they will be completed before the end of August”.

The document detailing the overall spend in the district which was handed out at the AGM showed there are 778 social housing stock in the municipal district (14% of the overall housing stock). There was a spend of €286,449 for ordinary maintenance and re-letting works.

In relation to Housing Support Services there were 35 housing allocations in 2020 and 16 to date in the district in 2021.

The outgoing cathaoirleach John Egan complimented both Mr Coughlan and Mr McKechnie on “a very good report for the Cappamore-Kilmallock area which highlights everything that was done in the area”.

“People are paying their local property tax and when they see what has been done, they will see they are doing something good,” continued Cllr Egan

The Murroe-based councillor also thanked his fellow councillors in the district and the staff and the community groups “for the way they worked together.

“If we can keep this harmony going for the full duration of this council, we can achieve much,” he noted.