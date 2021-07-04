BREAKING: National Covid-19 daily case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Saturday July 3, the department of health are reporting 562* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
There are 14 people in ICU of the total of 48 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
