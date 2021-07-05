Limerick Weather: Monday July 5, 2021

Monday, there'll be sunny spells and showers, the showers becoming more frequent in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 17 to 19 degrees with mostly light southwest winds becoming variable in direction.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday evening will turn cloudy on the south coast with a southeast wind picking up there. A spell of persistent rain will develop there later, spreading up through the southern counties of Leinster. Elsewhere will be mainly dry with clear spells for much of the night, with showers or a longer spell of rain arriving on the west coast before dawn. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees with light variable winds becoming northerly later.

Tuesday morning will be mainly dry for much of the country, with rain or showers along the west coast moving eastwards later. Highest temperatures 15 to 19 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds backing westerly.

There'll be further showers on Tuesday night with temperatures down to 11 or 12 degrees.

There'll be showers on Wednesday too with light to moderate westerly winds and temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, the showers will ease up through Wednesday evening.

It looks like there'll be a chance of drier weather developing for Thursday although still some showers around in the morning, they should be mostly light and ease up in the second half of the day.

Currently Friday looks like a largely dry day, it stays rather unsettled for the weekend.