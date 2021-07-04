Remembering Anna, proceeds from drive-in bingo to benefit Limerick charities

THE LATE Anna O’Flaherty would have had one or two things to say about the person who complained about Kilmallock bingo going ahead in May!

The drive-in event in the mart’s car-park had to be postponed until mid-June. It then had to be pushed back until the evening time, instead of the afternoon, due to sweltering sun.

But it was well worth the wait for players who have missed their bingo and those who wanted to celebrate Anna’s memory. A special extra game and raffle was held for the very special committee member.

Kilmallock Community Council have handed over €1,850 to the O’Flaherty family who will divide the money between their chosen charities of Milford Hospice and Mid Western Cancer Foundation.

Tony Dowling, chairperson, said on behalf of the community council that the day was about remembering Anna and they promised her parents, John and Teresa, and all Anna’s family that, “We will never forget Anna”.

He said you would find Anna at the top of a massive queue in the People’s Hall on bingo nights because she had to ask everyone how they were and how everyone in their family was.

“She knew everyone and everyone knew her. She was always in great form. Anna was a very special lady and we remembered her with a smile on our faces just like the smile that was always on Anna’s face.

“She was just 46 when she left us on March 1 this year so we released the same number of balloons with a special message on them,” said Tony.

The popularity of Anna was shown by over €700 worth of prizes being donated to a raffle by businesses and locals.

“We didn’t ask for one of them. They all came to us, for Anna and to raise funds for these charities nominated by Anna’s family. We are delighted that our remembering Anna fundraiser was such a success.

“We would like to thank everyone who came on the day to support it. We are so grateful for all the support and donations received and we hope everyone enjoyed their day,” said Tony.

Kilmallock Community Council’s drive-in bingo is back this Sunday, July 4, in the mart’s car-park. It starts at 6pm; gates open at 4pm. All welcome.

The organisers have thanked local businesses and organisations for their support: Aherne Nurseries, Anthony Hennessy – Stargas, Ashling Deady – Castle Balloons, Caroline O’ Brien, Clinton & Kathleen Kiernan, Cllr P.J. Carey, Dansko, Fogartys Life Pharmacy, Happy Hampers, Happy Hampers, Houlihans 41 Bar, Jimmy Fitzpatrick – Jims Car Wash/Valet Hospital, Kilmallock AFC, Mossie O’ Reagan, P.J. Buckley – GVM, Peter Hennessy, Ryans Supervalu Kilmallock,Tucksie Earls, Willie & Margaret Howard, Willie Stapleton – Hi Way & Russells Bar.