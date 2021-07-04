Confirmation of additional bus places for Limerick school welcomed

Deputy Kieran O'Donnell has welcomed the announcement

Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell has welcomed the announcement by Education Minister Norma Foley that a new school transport scheme will provide additional school bus places for pupils attending St John the Baptist Secondary school in Hospital

This follows a lengthy campaign by Deputy O’Donnell, with the pupils, parents and the school on this important issue.

Deputy O’Donnell said: “Pupils from the greater East Limerick areas of Caherconlish, Ballyneety, Knockea, Ballybricken and Fedamore attending their local St. John the Baptist secondary school in Hospital, will now be eligible for school bus tickets from August.”

Deputy O’Donnell has asked Government to look at easing the current 50% capacity restrictions on school buses, public health guidelines permitting.

