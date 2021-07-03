Limerick Institute of Technology secures €1m funding boost as part of upskilling scheme

LIMERICK Institute of Technology has been awarded almost €1m in funding as part of a programme aimed at upskilling and re-skilling graduates.

In total, the college has been given €995,000 with the sum approved by the Higher Education Authority as part of the Human Capital Initiative to deliver part-time, flexible postgraduate conversion programmes from September.

These programmes are aimed at recent level eight graduates, employed professionals, those returning to education and unemployed applicants; and will provide between 90% and 100% funding support to upskill for future job prosperity.

There will be 148 funded HCI postgraduate places on offer in LIT for September 2021.

The programme areas covered under the scheme include process validation and regulatory affairs digital marketing and analytics plus visual effects for film, TV and animation.

Head of flexible learning at LIT, Dr Philip Hennessy, said: “LIT is a solution-based institution with a reputation for working closely with industry in the region, supporting research and ensuring our students are work ready and meeting the skills needs of industry. It is what we’re all about. The local and national economy is ever evolving and changing and the Human Capital Initiative funding for 2021 shows LIT’s ability to be flexible in meeting those requirements, both for graduates and employers. We are continuing to offer high quality blended and online postgraduate programmes to meet the needs of those developing their careers and for businesses in need of an upskilled workforce.”