Prison term for 'rag and bone' man caught driving without insurance at Limerick village

AN uninsured driver who was targeted by a feuding family because of his own relationship with a particular family in Limerick city believed it was “unsafe to walk the streets” and therefore had to use cars for his own safety.

That was the submission of solicitor Ted McCarthy at Kilmallock court in the case of man prosecuted for motoring offences.

Richard Mason of Tower Hill, Cappamore was before the court for driving without insurance at Murroe on June 24 last year.

He has 67 previous convictions, nine of them for driving without insurance, the court was told.

It was fear for his own safety which started him on a spiral, Mr McCarthy said, explaining that he was targeted because of his relationship with a particular family in Limerick.

His client’s family would be known in Limerick as rag-and-bone men, collecting and carrying scrap, he added, but that was now closed to him.

“He accepts he shouldn’t have done it,” he said.

Remarking on Mr Mason’s “ten year Odyssey of 67 convictions”, Judge Patricia Harney said it was an “appalling record” and she imposed a five month jail sentence, fined him €750 and disqualified him from driving for ten years.

Charges of driving without a licence and failing to produce licence and insurance were taken into consideration. Recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at his own bond of €100.