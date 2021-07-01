Joyrider flees scene after crashing into ditch in Limerick

Joyrider flees scene after crashing into ditch in Limerick

The crash at the junction to Southill on the Old Cork Road

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A JOYRIDER who crashed into a ditch in the city outskirts this Thursday afternoon fled the scene.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí attended a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the Old Cork Road at approximately 12.30pm.

"Upon arrival no person was present," said the garda spokesperson.

One local who observed the scene told the Leader, "He must have been travelling at fair high speed. The car is buried high up in the ditch".

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie