Joyrider flees scene after crashing into ditch in Limerick

The crash at the junction to Southill on the Old Cork Road
A JOYRIDER who crashed into a ditch in the city outskirts this Thursday afternoon fled the scene.
A garda spokesperson said gardaí attended a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the Old Cork Road at approximately 12.30pm.
"Upon arrival no person was present," said the garda spokesperson.
One local who observed the scene told the Leader, "He must have been travelling at fair high speed. The car is buried high up in the ditch".
