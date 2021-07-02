Limerick Weather: Friday July 2, 2021

Mist and fog will clear most areas during Friday morning. Dry at first, with well scattered showers developing into the afternoon, and more general rain moving into the southwest through the evening. Warm spells of hazy sunshine at times too, in just light southerly breezes. Top temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees Celsius generally, though slightly cooler under cloudier skies in the southwest.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Very mild, humid and showery, merging into longer spells of rain at times.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain will move up across much of the south and west overnight, turning heavy locally. Generally dry elsewhere under broken cloud. Mild, with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate southeast breeze.

SATURDAY: Overall cloudy with scattered outbreaks of showery rain. Some heavier bursts are likely across the south and west. Longer drier spells too, with some sunny breaks possible across the north and east. Rather warm and humid with top temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate south to southeast breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Very mild and humid with some further showery rain in places. Mist, hill and coastal fog in parts too. Lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius, in just light southerly breezes.

SUNDAY: Widespread heavy slow moving showers will occur through the day, especially in the afternoon and evening with thundery downpours leading to spot flooding. Humid and rather warm with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius, in a light west to southwest breeze.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and clear spells after dark. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, in mostly light southerly breezes. Mist and fog in parts too.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Low pressure will move up across Ireland with spells of wet and breezy weather. Not as warm with highs of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.