Fashion retailer confirms closure of Limerick store

CLOTHING giant Gap is to close its store at Limerick’s Crescent Shopping Centre by the end of September.

It comes with the American firm announcing it will close all its stores across Ireland and Britain, meaning its outlets in Cork and Dublin will also be shuttered.

Locally, it's understood around 26 staff are impacted.

From next month, the firm said it intends to take business online “in a phased manner”.

It added it would provide “support and transition assistance” to colleagues following the closures, though did not specify how many employees had been affected.

Gap only opened its Limerick outlet store in 2017.

In a statement, the firm blamed the move on “market dynamics”.

“We’re becoming a digital first business and we’re looking for a partner to help drive our online business,” a company spokesperson said, “Due to market dynamics in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, we shared with our team today that we are proposing to close all company-operated Gap Specialty and Gap Outlet stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland in a phased manner from the end of August through the end of September 2021.”

A number of fashion stores have closed at the Crescent Shopping Centre in the last 12 months with Covid-19 severely impacting trade.