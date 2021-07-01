Car overturns during overnight crash in Limerick

The crash scene at Mulgrave Street
A CAR overturned during a two vehicle crash in Limerick city overnight.
The road traffic collision occurred at around 11.30pm on Mulgrave Street - right outside the fire station. Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were there within seconds followed by gardai and ambulance personnel.
No injuries of a serious nature have been reported.
