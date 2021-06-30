Irish Water confirm 'essential works' in Limerick areas on July 1

Irish Water and Limerick City & County Council plan to carry out essential maintenance works on the water network in Foynes tomorrow, Thursday, July 1.

The works will require a section of the water main to be shut off for several hours, causing supply disruption to Foynes Port, Foynes village, Shanagolden, Ballyhahill, Loughill and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to get underway at 6am on Thursday July 1 and are expected to be completed by 6am on Friday July 2. It may take 2-3 hours after this for normal supply to return to all customers as water is reintroduced into the system.

A static tanker will be in place at St Senan’s Church, Foynes for the duration of the supply outage. Customers are advised to bring their own containers when collecting water from the tanker and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In addition, a mobile tanker will be deployed to refill reservoirs supplying Ballyhahill and Loghill with a view to minimising any disruption in these areas.

Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Limerick, said: “This maintenance and upgrade work is essential in order to safeguard water supplies to the area now and into the future. We are mobilising a number of dedicated water services crews to carry out this work in order to complete it and restore water supplies for all customers as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience water outages can have on customers, particularly at this time. We are working to minimise disruption and appreciate your patience and support as we carry out this critical work.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Irish Water customer care team is available on 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie