Missing Limerick man found 'safe and well' by Gardai

Ian Lynch / An Garda Siochána
Gardai have today confirmed that Ian Lynch, 32 Years from Castleconnell, Co. Limerick who was missing, has been located safe and well.
"We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter" the Gardai added.
Mr Lynch had been missing since Saturday evening.
