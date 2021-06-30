Campaign becomes the key to independence for residents of Limerick support centre

CLIENTS of a Limerick support centre who are moving out in the community have received a boost following a fundraising campaign.

Around 30 of the 90 users of the Daughters of Charity facility in Lisnagry are planning to move from the centre to live in communities to allow better integration.

But because the homes are in rural locations and not on bus routes, they needed a wheelchair accessible vehicle to allow them to get around.

So, the ​Lisnagry Parents Association set up a fundraising page on the internet in a bid to raise €55,000 for the purchase of an adapted van for them.

They got to €47,000, and used money they had in reserve to make up the balance of the new vehicle which was handed over this week.​

John Donworth, whose son Robert uses the centre, said: “This will allow the clients access to all the other facilities out there in the community that people would normally use like shops, the cinema, hairdressers. They can come into their day service in Lisnagry, go to the beach and do anything that you or I could do now they have this vehicle parked outside the door all the time.”

He explained that while it’s government policy to move clients from centres in to the community, neither they, nor the HSE provide funding for wheelchair accessible vehicles.​

So it meant the parents were forced to step in.

“These buses give people living in these houses access to the facilities you or I would have access too,” he said, “We are delighted.”

John thanked everyone who has donated and helped the group raise the necessary funds for the bus, which cost around €55,000.

They will keep the fundraising open for the time being in the hope the target can be met and the money can return to their reserves.​

To donate, call 087-2395267.