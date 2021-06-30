Have your say! Second public consultation on major Limerick road project underway

PUBLIC consultation number two on the alternatives and option corridors for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction project has commenced and will continue until Friday, August 6.

The section of the existing N24 under consideration is between the M8 motorway, north of Cahir and an appropriate tie-in point in County Limerick.

It traverses Tipperary Town and the villages of Bansha, Limerick Junction, Monard and Oola.

The project is currently at phase two option selection – examining feasible alternatives and options to address the transport problems identified during phase one.

And to carry out a systematic assessment of these with a view to selecting a preferred transport solution which will form the basis for the detailed design.

To date, the study area has been identified and the key constraints were displayed as part of public consultation number one.

Since the conclusion of public consultation number one on constraints, the design team have identified proposals for alternatives (i.e. active travel, improved public transport and demand management measures) and option corridors (i.e. road based options).

Marie Murphy, cathaoirleach, Tipperary County Council said the announcement for these alternatives and options is an important step in the process of finding the solution to the N24.

“It is vitally important that all of the stakeholders engage with this consultation process so that the impact on landowners is minimised and that the best solution is chosen,” said Ms Murphy.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who hosted an online meeting with Fine Gael councillors on the project earlier this year, says it it is a “hugely important road for places like Oola, Pallasgreen, Doon, Cappamore, Caherconlish, Hospital, and other parts of east Limerick”.

Submissions from stakeholders can be made online at n24cahirlimerick.ie by email or by post.