Have your say! Second public consultation on major Limerick road project underway

Have your say! Second public consultation on major Limerick road project underway

A virtual consultation room has been opened at n24cahirlimerick.ie

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

PUBLIC consultation number two on the alternatives and option corridors for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction project has commenced and will continue until Friday, August  6. 

The section of the existing N24 under consideration is between the M8 motorway, north of Cahir and an appropriate tie-in point in County Limerick.

It traverses Tipperary Town and the villages of Bansha, Limerick Junction, Monard and Oola.

The project is currently at phase two option selection – examining feasible alternatives and options to address the transport problems identified during phase one.

And to carry out a systematic assessment of these with a view to selecting a preferred transport solution which will form the basis for the detailed design.

To date, the study area has been identified and the key constraints were displayed as part of public consultation number one.

Since the conclusion of public consultation number one on constraints, the design team have identified proposals for alternatives (i.e. active travel, improved public transport and demand management measures) and option corridors (i.e. road based options).

Marie Murphy, cathaoirleach, Tipperary County Council said the announcement  for these alternatives and options is an important step in the process of finding the solution to the N24.

“It  is vitally important that all of the stakeholders engage with this consultation process so that the impact on landowners  is minimised and that the best solution is chosen,” said Ms Murphy.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who hosted an online meeting with Fine Gael councillors on the project earlier this year, says it it is a “hugely important road for places like Oola, Pallasgreen, Doon, Cappamore, Caherconlish, Hospital, and other parts of east Limerick”.

Submissions from stakeholders can be made online at n24cahirlimerick.ie by email or by post.

Views sought on first-ever Draft Limerick Development Plan

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie