Famous chef to depart Limerick hotel as 'protégé' returns

Limerick Strand Hotel have today confirmed the appointment of a new Executive Chef. Paddy Anslow is set to take over the food operations as Tom Flavin departs to begin his new consultancy business.

A highly trained chef with a career spanning more than 20 years, Paddy brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role. Paddy is a graduate of LIT, Limerick, Culinary Arts programme.

After completing his college training, Paddy began his culinary career at Limerick Strand, working alongside, Tom Flavin. Over the years he has climbed the managerial ladder with 11 years in a Head Chef capacity, working with some of the most recognised names in the industry including 5* Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate, Galway and most recently, Harbour Hotel, Galway where he was responsible for the overhaul of the dining operation which included the conception of Dillisk on the Docks which has won the coveted AA rosette for its 3rd year in a row.

Born in Limerick, Paddy grew up close to the coastline, spending many summers in Lahinch, watching the fishermen deliver their coveted catch to the local seafood restaurants.

He loved working at the local seafood restaurants during summer holidays and was in awe of the chefs who would decide on the spot what was to be on the menu that evening from what was caught fresh that morning. Paddy was caught, hook, line, and sinker and off to college he went to fine-tune his culinary skills.

Paddy is delighted to be back at Limerick Strand and has a love for both the property and its location. Limerick, born and raised, Paddy jumped at the chance to return to the Treaty City and work alongside general manager, Stephen O’Connor once again.

With significant investment in the new look Bar & Restaurant at Limerick Strand and its outstanding commitment to local suppliers, using the freshest ingredients possible, Paddy is excited to nurture this food philosophy and supporting the talented team and ensuring their excellent food reputation is maintained and developed further.

Stephen O’Connor, general manager, Limerick Stand said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Paddy back home to Limerick. With his drive and passion we are excited about the future of the food offerings and the kitchen brigade team under his excellent leadership.”

Paddy is from Limerick city and in his spare time (when he is not working in the kitchen) Paddy enjoys nothing more than spending time with his family and young children and cannot wait to bring them foraging at Cratloe woods and fishing along the banks of the river Shannon.