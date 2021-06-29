Garda warning following surge in fraudulent calls and texts in Limerick

GARDAI have issued a new warning about unsolicited phone calls or texts following a significant increase in such incidents.

“This is something that we have issued warnings about on many occasions. Over the last number of days there has been a surge in the number of unsolicited phone calls and texts from fraudsters purporting to be officials from the Department of Social Protection and other State bodies,” said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.

“These calls or texts usually have the prefix 083. An automated message or the fraudster claims that the recipient’s PPS number is linked with some kind of fraudulent or criminal activity,” he added.

According to gardai, the automated message or fraudster will request personal details such as bank account numbers or credit card details.

“Some people have, without thinking, given over sensitive information which they have later regretted doing. Remember, bone fide members of any Government body or any financial Institution will never send you an unsolicited text or a cold call and request sensitive information from you,” stressed Garda Finnerty.

The garda advice to people who receive such calls is to not engage and to hang up straight away. People are also advised not to answer texts from numbers they don’t recognise.

There have been numerous reports of such phone calls and texts in Limerick and across the country.