BREAKING: Drop in daily Covid numbers

A total of 305 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this Monday evening.
16 patients with Covid are in ICU with 49 in hospital.
These are lower than the figures released on Sunday evening - 340 confirmed cases with 15 in ICU; 47 in hospital.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
