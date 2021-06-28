Fundraising drive launched for new playground in Limerick village

Fundraising drive launched for new playground in Limerick village

Reporter:

Áine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

MURROE Wood Park CLG has been awarded funding from the LEADER Rural Development Programme towards the construction of a new, inclusive, playground at Murroe Wood Park.

This will replace the existing playground which is closing to facilitate the development of a community hub, plaza and car park at the site.

The new playground will be approximately 615 square metres in size and will include items such as a play bridge, musical panels, inclusive spinner, climbing structures and a zipline.

The traffic-free nature of the park, combined with the close proximity of the playground to the community hub (particularly its cafe and toilet facilities) and other amenities will make this an ideal space for families to unwind and enjoy themselves in an outdoor setting.

“Thanks to LEADER we are three quarters of the way towards being able to build this facility. We need to raise another €40,000 to begin construction,” said a spokesperson.

Murroe Wood Park Community Playground have set up an iDonate page where they hope to raise the remaining funds needed.

Click here to donate.

