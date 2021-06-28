Fundraising drive launched for new playground in Limerick village

MURROE Wood Park CLG has been awarded funding from the LEADER Rural Development Programme towards the construction of a new, inclusive, playground at Murroe Wood Park.
This will replace the existing playground which is closing to facilitate the development of a community hub, plaza and car park at the site.
The new playground will be approximately 615 square metres in size and will include items such as a play bridge, musical panels, inclusive spinner, climbing structures and a zipline.
2018: All-weather pitch surrounded by walking track and lighting ✓— Murroe Wood Park (@MurroeWoodPark) June 25, 2021
2021: Skatepark ✓
2021: All inclusive community playground ?
Please donate to:https://t.co/K3df8gkrt0 pic.twitter.com/o51shqofpZ
The traffic-free nature of the park, combined with the close proximity of the playground to the community hub (particularly its cafe and toilet facilities) and other amenities will make this an ideal space for families to unwind and enjoy themselves in an outdoor setting.
“Thanks to LEADER we are three quarters of the way towards being able to build this facility. We need to raise another €40,000 to begin construction,” said a spokesperson.
Murroe Wood Park Community Playground have set up an iDonate page where they hope to raise the remaining funds needed.
More News
Age is but a number as Eddie O’Donnell credits long hours in the garden with keeping himself active daily at the age of 95 | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Defibrillator fundraiser Ann Boland and Moyross United chairman Philip Power, pictured with the defibrillator Ann has donated to the club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.