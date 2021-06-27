BREAKING: National Covid-19 daily case numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Saturday June 26, the department of health are reporting 340* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
There are currently 15 people in ICU of the 47 cases in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
As it is a weekend, a breakdown of figures from Limerick and the wider Mid West Region is not available.
However, on Friday it was revealed that the number of cases reported on Thursday (36) was almost double that on Wednesday.
